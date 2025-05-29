Heat Advisory issued May 29 at 8:32AM PDT until May 30 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…Temperatures up to 100 expected.
* WHERE…Central Ventura County Valleys, Eastern San Fernando
Valley, Santa Clarita Valley, and Western San Fernando Valley.
* WHEN…From 11 AM to 8 PM PDT Friday.
* IMPACTS…There is a high risk for heat illness for sensitive
populations including the very young, the very old, those without
air conditioning, and those active outdoors.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of
the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.
Take extra precautions when outside. Wear lightweight and loose
fitting clothing. Try to limit strenuous activities to early morning
or evening. Take action when you see symptoms of heat exhaustion and
heat stroke.