Heat Advisory issued May 29 at 3:31AM PDT until May 30 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

* WHAT…Temperatures up to 100 expected, and even over 100 near

Paso Robles.

* WHERE…Cuyama Valley, San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys,

San Luis Obispo County Mountains, and Southern Salinas Valley.

* WHEN…From 11 AM to 8 PM PDT Friday.

* IMPACTS…There is a high risk for heat illness for sensitive

populations including the very young, the very old, those without

air conditioning, and those active outdoors.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of

the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.

Take extra precautions when outside. Wear lightweight and loose

fitting clothing. Try to limit strenuous activities to early morning

or evening. Take action when you see symptoms of heat exhaustion and

heat stroke.