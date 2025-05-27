Beach Hazards Statement issued May 27 at 2:45PM PDT until May 28 at 3:00AM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

* IMPACTS…Pooling of sea water is possible around high tide at beach and harbor areas that is uncommon with normal tidal ranges. Enhanced beach erosion is also possible. No significant damage is expected. Remain out of the water due to hazardous swimming conditions, or stay near occupied lifeguard towers. Rock jetties can be deadly in such conditions, stay off the rocks.

* WHAT…Minor nuisance flooding at susceptible south facing beaches during high tide in the evening hours.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.