Beach Hazards Statement issued May 27 at 2:45PM PDT until May 28 at 3:00AM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…Minor nuisance flooding at susceptible south facing
beaches during high tide in the evening hours.
* WHERE…Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast and Santa
Barbara County Southeastern Coast.
* WHEN…Through late tonight.
* IMPACTS…Pooling of sea water is possible around high tide at
beach and harbor areas that is uncommon with normal tidal
ranges. Enhanced beach erosion is also possible. No significant
damage is expected.
Remain out of the water due to hazardous swimming conditions, or
stay near occupied lifeguard towers. Rock jetties can be deadly
in such conditions, stay off the rocks.