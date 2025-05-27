Beach Hazards Statement issued May 27 at 12:44AM PDT until May 28 at 3:00AM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…Minor nuisance flooding at susceptible south facing
beaches during high tide in the evening hours through Tuesday.
* WHERE…Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast and Santa
Barbara County Southeastern Coast.
* WHEN…Through late tonight.
* IMPACTS…Pooling of sea water is possible around high tide at
beach and harbor areas that is uncommon with normal tidal
ranges. Enhanced beach erosion is also possible. No
significant damage is expected.
Remain out of the water due to hazardous swimming conditions, or
stay near occupied lifeguard towers. Rock jetties can be deadly
in such conditions, stay off the rocks.