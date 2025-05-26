Beach Hazards Statement issued May 26 at 12:56PM PDT until May 28 at 3:00AM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

* WHAT…Breaking waves up to 6 feet for south facing beaches and

dangerous rip currents due to a long lived, long period south

swell. Minor nuisance flooding at susceptible south facing

beaches during high tide in the evening hours through Tuesday.

* WHERE…Ventura County Beaches, Malibu Coast and Los Angeles

County Beaches.

* WHEN…Through late Tuesday night.

* IMPACTS…There is an increased risk of ocean drowning. Rip

currents can pull swimmers and surfers out to sea. Waves can

wash people off beaches and rocks, and capsize small boats

nearshore. Pooling of sea water is possible around high tide

at beach and harbor areas that is uncommon with normal tidal

ranges. Enhanced beach erosion is also possible. No

significant damage is expected.

Remain out of the water due to hazardous swimming conditions, or

stay near occupied lifeguard towers. Rock jetties can be deadly

in such conditions, stay off the rocks.