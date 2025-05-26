Beach Hazards Statement issued May 26 at 12:21AM PDT until May 28 at 3:00AM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

* WHAT…Minor nuisance flooding at susceptible south facing

beaches during high tide in the evening to late night hours

today and Tuesday.

* WHERE…Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast and Santa

Barbara County Southeastern Coast.

* WHEN…From this afternoon through late Tuesday night.

* IMPACTS…Pooling of sea water is possible around high tide at

beach and harbor areas that is uncommon with normal tidal

ranges. Enhanced beach erosion is also possible. No significant

damage is expected.

Remain out of the water due to hazardous swimming conditions, or

stay near occupied lifeguard towers. Rock jetties can be deadly

in such conditions, stay off the rocks.