Beach Hazards Statement issued May 26 at 12:21AM PDT until May 28 at 3:00AM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…Breaking waves up to 6 feet for south facing beaches and
dangerous rip currents due to a long lived, long period south
swell. Minor nuisance flooding at susceptible south facing
beaches during high tide in the evening to late night hours
through Tuesday.
* WHERE…Ventura County Beaches, Malibu Coast and Los Angeles
County Beaches.
* WHEN…Through late Tuesday night.
* IMPACTS…There is an increased risk of ocean drowning. Rip
currents can pull swimmers and surfers out to sea. Waves can
wash people off beaches and rocks, and capsize small boats
nearshore. Pooling of sea water is possible around high tide at
beach and harbor areas that is uncommon with normal tidal
ranges. Enhanced beach erosion is also possible. No significant
damage is expected.
Remain out of the water due to hazardous swimming conditions, or
stay near occupied lifeguard towers. Rock jetties can be deadly
in such conditions, stay off the rocks.