Wind Advisory issued May 25 at 9:00AM PDT until May 26 at 6:00AM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…Northwest winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected. Strongest winds near Gaviota/Refugio.
* WHERE…Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast and Santa Ynez
Mountains Western Range, mainly from Gaviota to San Marcos Pass.
* WHEN…From 6 PM this evening to 6 AM PDT Monday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.