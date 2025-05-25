Beach Hazards Statement issued May 25 at 2:38AM PDT until May 27 at 5:00AM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

* WHAT…Breaking waves up to 6 feet for south facing beaches and

dangerous rip currents due to a long lived, long period south

swell. Minor nuisance flooding may occur at susceptible beaches

during high tide in the evening to late night hours through

Tuesday.

* WHERE…Ventura County Beaches, Malibu Coast and Los Angeles

County Beaches.

* WHEN…Through late Monday night.

* IMPACTS…There is an increased risk of ocean drowning. Rip

currents can pull swimmers and surfers out to sea. Waves can

wash people off beaches and rocks, and capsize small boats

nearshore.

Remain out of the water due to hazardous swimming conditions, or

stay near occupied lifeguard towers. Rock jetties can be deadly

in such conditions, stay off the rocks.