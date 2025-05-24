Beach Hazards Statement issued May 24 at 1:27PM PDT until May 27 at 5:00AM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…Breaking waves up to 6 feet for south facing beaches
and dangerous rip currents due to a long lived, long period
south swell.
* WHERE…Ventura County Beaches, Malibu Coast and Los Angeles
County Beaches.
* WHEN…Through late Monday night.
* IMPACTS…There is an increased risk of ocean drowning. Rip
currents can pull swimmers and surfers out to sea. Waves can
wash people off beaches and rocks, and capsize small boats
nearshore.
Remain out of the water due to hazardous swimming conditions, or
stay near occupied lifeguard towers. Rock jetties can be deadly
in such conditions, stay off the rocks.