Wind Advisory issued May 22 at 2:52AM PDT until May 23 at 3:00AM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

* WHAT…Northwest winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph

expected.

* WHERE…Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast and Santa Ynez

Mountains Western Range.

* WHEN…From 3 PM this afternoon to 3 AM PDT Friday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree

limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

Strong cross winds may affect travel on area roadways.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Travel on Highways 101 and 154 may be

affected by strong winds at times.

Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high

profile vehicles. Use extra caution.