Wind Advisory issued May 22 at 2:36PM PDT until May 23 at 3:00AM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…Northwest winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
expected.
* WHERE…Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast and Santa Ynez
Mountains Western Range.
* WHEN…Until 3 AM PDT Friday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Strong cross winds may affect travel on area roadways.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.