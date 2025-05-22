Skip to Content
Alerts

Wind Advisory issued May 22 at 2:36PM PDT until May 23 at 3:00AM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

By
Updated
today at 10:26 pm
Published 2:36 pm

* WHAT…Northwest winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
expected.

* WHERE…Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast and Santa Ynez
Mountains Western Range.

* WHEN…Until 3 AM PDT Friday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Strong cross winds may affect travel on area roadways.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.

Article Topic Follows: Alerts

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

National Weather Service

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content