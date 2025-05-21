Skip to Content
Alerts

Heat Advisory issued May 21 at 12:38PM PDT until May 21 at 5:00PM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

By
Published 12:38 pm

* WHAT…Temperatures up to 95.

* WHERE…A portion of southwest California.

* WHEN…Until 5 PM PDT this afternoon.

* IMPACTS…There is a high risk for heat illness for sensitive
populations including the very young, the very old, those without
air conditioning, and those active outdoors.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The heat advisory is now only in effect
through this afternoon at 5pm. No heat advisories are in effect
Thursday.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of
the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.

Article Topic Follows: Alerts

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

National Weather Service

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content