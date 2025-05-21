Heat Advisory issued May 21 at 12:38PM PDT until May 21 at 5:00PM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…Temperatures up to 95.
* WHERE…A portion of southwest California.
* WHEN…Until 5 PM PDT this afternoon.
* IMPACTS…There is a high risk for heat illness for sensitive
populations including the very young, the very old, those without
air conditioning, and those active outdoors.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The heat advisory is now only in effect
through this afternoon at 5pm. No heat advisories are in effect
Thursday.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of
the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.