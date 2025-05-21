Heat Advisory issued May 21 at 12:38PM PDT until May 21 at 5:00PM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

* WHAT…Temperatures up to 97.

* WHERE…Calabasas and Agoura Hills, Eastern San Fernando Valley,

Eastern Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area, Western San

Fernando Valley, and Western Santa Monica Mountains Recreational

Area.

* WHEN…Until 5 PM PDT this afternoon.

* IMPACTS…There is a high risk for heat illness for sensitive

populations including the very young, the very old, those without

air conditioning, and those active outdoors.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The heat advisory is now only in effect

through this afternoon at 5pm. No heat advisories are in effect

Thursday.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of

the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.