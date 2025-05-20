Heat Advisory issued May 20 at 7:37PM PDT until May 22 at 9:00PM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…Temperatures up to 100 expected.
* WHERE…A portion of southwest California.
* WHEN…From 11 AM Wednesday to 9 PM PDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS…There is a high risk for heat illness for sensitive
populations including the very young, the very old, those without
air conditioning, and those active outdoors. Do not leave people
or pets in closed vehicles.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of
the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.