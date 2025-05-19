Wind Advisory issued May 19 at 6:02AM PDT until May 19 at 10:00AM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…North to northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50
mph expected.
* WHERE…Northern Ventura County Mountains and Southern Ventura
County Mountains.
* WHEN…Until 10 AM PDT this morning.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.