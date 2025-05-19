Wind Advisory issued May 19 at 2:03AM PDT until May 19 at 6:00AM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

* WHAT…North winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected.

* WHERE…Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast and Santa Ynez

Mountains Western Range.

* WHEN…Until 6 AM PDT early this morning.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree

limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Another round of advisory level winds are

expected Monday evening into Tuesday morning.

Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high

profile vehicles. Use extra caution.