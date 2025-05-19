Skip to Content
Wind Advisory issued May 19 at 2:03AM PDT until May 19 at 10:00AM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

today at 10:02 am
Published 2:03 am

* WHAT…North to northeast winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50
mph expected. Isolated gusts to 55 mph are possible across the
higher elevation mountains.

* WHERE…Santa Barbara County Interior Mountains and Santa Ynez
Mountains Eastern Range.

* WHEN…Until 10 AM PDT this morning.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Another round of advisory level winds are
expected Monday evening into Tuesday morning.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.

National Weather Service

