Heat Advisory issued May 19 at 1:16PM PDT until May 22 at 9:00PM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…Temperatures up to 100 expected.
* WHERE…Calabasas and Agoura Hills, Eastern San Fernando Valley,
Eastern Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area, Western San
Fernando Valley, and Western Santa Monica Mountains Recreational
Area.
* WHEN…From 11 AM Tuesday to 9 PM PDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS…There is a high risk for heat illness for sensitive
populations including the very young, the very old, those without
air conditioning, and those active outdoors.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of
the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Do not leave
people or pets in closed vehicles.