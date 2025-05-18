Wind Advisory issued May 18 at 2:03PM PDT until May 19 at 10:00AM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…North to northeast winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50
mph expected. Isolated gusts to 55 mph are possible across the
higher elevation mountains.
* WHERE…Santa Barbara County Interior Mountains and Santa Ynez
Mountains Eastern Range.
* WHEN…From 9 PM this evening to 10 AM PDT Monday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Another round of advisory level winds are
expected Monday evening into Tuesday morning.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.