Wind Advisory issued May 18 at 2:03PM PDT until May 19 at 10:00AM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

* WHAT…North to northeast winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50

mph expected. Isolated gusts to 55 mph are possible across the

higher elevation mountains.

* WHERE…Santa Barbara County Interior Mountains and Santa Ynez

Mountains Eastern Range.

* WHEN…From 9 PM this evening to 10 AM PDT Monday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree

limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Another round of advisory level winds are

expected Monday evening into Tuesday morning.

Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high

profile vehicles. Use extra caution.