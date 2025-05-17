Wind Advisory issued May 17 at 2:35AM PDT until May 18 at 3:00AM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…Northwest winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected. Isolated gusts to 60 mph possible in the western Santa
Ynez Range.
* WHERE…Santa Barbara County South Coast and Santa Ynez Mountains.
* WHEN…From noon today to 3 AM PDT Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.