Wind Advisory issued May 17 at 11:07PM PDT until May 18 at 3:00AM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

* WHAT…Northwest winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph

expected. Isolated gusts to 60 mph possible in the western Santa

Ynez Range.

* WHERE…Santa Barbara County Southeastern Coast, Santa Barbara

County Southwestern Coast, Santa Ynez Mountains Eastern Range, and

Santa Ynez Mountains Western Range.

* WHEN…Until 3 AM PDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree

limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high

profile vehicles. Use extra caution.