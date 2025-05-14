Skip to Content
Wind Advisory issued May 14 at 8:20PM PDT until May 15 at 6:00AM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

Published 8:20 pm

* WHAT…North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

* WHERE…Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast and Santa Ynez
Mountains Western Range.

* WHEN…Until 6 AM PDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty cross winds will make driving dangerous on Highway
101 on the western Santa Barbara South Coast. In addition, winds
will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down
and a few power outages may result.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.

National Weather Service

