Wind Advisory issued May 14 at 8:20PM PDT until May 15 at 6:00AM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

* IMPACTS…Gusty cross winds will make driving dangerous on Highway 101 on the western Santa Barbara South Coast. In addition, winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution.

* WHAT…North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.