Wind Advisory issued May 13 at 3:13AM PDT until May 14 at 3:00AM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

* WHAT…Northwest to north winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45

mph. Isolated gusts to 55 mph this morning.

* WHERE…Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast, Santa Ynez

Mountains Eastern Range, and Santa Ynez Mountains Western Range.

* WHEN…Until 3 AM PDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree

limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Winds may briefly diminish or drop below

advisory levels late this morning and early this afternoon, but

the winds will redevelop late this afternoon across the area.

Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high

profile vehicles. Use extra caution.