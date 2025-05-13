Wind Advisory issued May 13 at 3:13AM PDT until May 14 at 3:00AM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…Northwest to north winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45
mph. Isolated gusts to 55 mph this morning.
* WHERE…Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast, Santa Ynez
Mountains Eastern Range, and Santa Ynez Mountains Western Range.
* WHEN…Until 3 AM PDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Winds may briefly diminish or drop below
advisory levels late this morning and early this afternoon, but
the winds will redevelop late this afternoon across the area.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.