Wind Advisory issued May 13 at 11:26AM PDT until May 14 at 3:00AM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.
* WHERE…Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast, Santa Ynez
Mountains Eastern Range, and Santa Ynez Mountains Western Range.
* WHEN…Until 3 AM PDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Hazardous driving conditions for big rigs and motorhomes.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Winds may briefly diminish or drop below
advisory levels late this morning and early this afternoon, but
the winds will redevelop late this afternoon across the area.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.