Wind Advisory issued May 13 at 11:26AM PDT until May 14 at 3:00AM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

* WHAT…Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.

* WHERE…Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast, Santa Ynez

Mountains Eastern Range, and Santa Ynez Mountains Western Range.

* WHEN…Until 3 AM PDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree

limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

Hazardous driving conditions for big rigs and motorhomes.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Winds may briefly diminish or drop below

advisory levels late this morning and early this afternoon, but

the winds will redevelop late this afternoon across the area.

Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high

profile vehicles. Use extra caution.