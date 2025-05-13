Wind Advisory issued May 13 at 11:26AM PDT until May 13 at 9:00PM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…West to northwest winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45
mph expected.
* WHERE…San Luis Obispo County Beaches, San Luis Obispo County
Inland Central Coast, Santa Barbara County Central Coast Beaches,
Santa Barbara County Inland Central Coast, and Ventura County
Beaches.
* WHEN…Until 9 PM PDT this evening.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.