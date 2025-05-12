Wind Advisory issued May 12 at 7:36AM PDT until May 13 at 9:00AM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph. Isolated
gusts to 60 mph possible.
* WHERE…Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast and the Santa Ynez
Mountains.
* WHEN…Until 9 AM PDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Hazardous driving conditions for big rigs and motorhomes.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…There will be a brief lull late this morning
into the afternoon, but winds will pick up again.
Use extra caution on the roads. Secure loose objects.