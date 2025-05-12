Wind Advisory issued May 12 at 7:36AM PDT until May 13 at 9:00AM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

* WHAT…Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph. Isolated

gusts to 60 mph possible.

* WHERE…Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast and the Santa Ynez

Mountains.

* WHEN…Until 9 AM PDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree

limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

Hazardous driving conditions for big rigs and motorhomes.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…There will be a brief lull late this morning

into the afternoon, but winds will pick up again.

Use extra caution on the roads. Secure loose objects.