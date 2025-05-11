Wind Advisory issued May 11 at 9:15PM PDT until May 12 at 10:00AM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

* WHAT…Northwest to north winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55

mph. Strongest winds from Gaviota to San Marcos Pass.

* WHERE…Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast, Santa Ynez

Mountains Eastern Range, and Santa Ynez Mountains Western Range.

* WHEN…Until 10 AM PDT Monday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree

limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high

profile vehicles. Use extra caution.