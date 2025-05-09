Dense Fog Advisory issued May 9 at 1:23AM PDT until May 9 at 9:00AM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog.
* WHERE…Santa Barbara County Southeastern Coast and Ventura County
Beaches.
* WHEN…Until 9 AM PDT this morning.
* IMPACTS…Low visibility could make driving conditions hazardous.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Near zero visibilities are possible on area
roadways this morning, such as Highway 1 and 101.
If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.