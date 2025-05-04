Wind Advisory issued May 4 at 3:02AM PDT until May 4 at 9:00AM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…Northwest winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.
* WHERE…Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast and Santa Ynez
Mountains Western Range.
* WHEN…Until 9 AM PDT this morning.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Hazardous driving conditions, especially for big rigs and motor
homes.
Use extra caution on the roads. Secure loose objects.