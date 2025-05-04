Skip to Content
Alerts

Wind Advisory issued May 4 at 3:02AM PDT until May 4 at 9:00AM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

By
Updated
today at 11:18 am
Published 3:02 am

* WHAT…Northwest winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.

* WHERE…Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast and Santa Ynez
Mountains Western Range.

* WHEN…Until 9 AM PDT this morning.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Hazardous driving conditions, especially for big rigs and motor
homes.
Use extra caution on the roads. Secure loose objects.

Article Topic Follows: Alerts

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

National Weather Service

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content