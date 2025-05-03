Wind Advisory issued May 3 at 3:25PM PDT until May 4 at 4:00AM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.
* WHERE…San Luis Obispo County Beaches, San Luis Obispo County
Inland Central Coast, San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys,
Santa Barbara County Central Coast Beaches, Santa Barbara County
Inland Central Coast, Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast,
Santa Lucia Mountains, Santa Ynez Mountains Western Range, Santa
Ynez Valley, and Southern Salinas Valley.
* WHEN…Until 4 AM PDT Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.