Wind Advisory issued May 3 at 3:18AM PDT until May 4 at 4:00AM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

* WHAT…Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph expected.

Isolated gusts to 50 mph in the hills possible.

* WHERE…San Luis Obispo County Inland Central Coast, San Luis

Obispo County Interior Valleys, Santa Lucia Mountains, Santa Ynez

Valley, and Southern Salinas Valley.

* WHEN…From 3 PM this afternoon to 4 AM PDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree

limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

Hazardous driving conditions, especially for big rigs and motor

homes.

Use extra caution on the roads. Secure loose objects.