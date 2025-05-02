Wind Advisory issued May 2 at 9:21PM PDT until May 4 at 4:00AM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…For the first Wind Advisory, northwest winds 20 to 30 mph
with gusts up to 55 mph. For the second Wind Advisory, northwest
winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected.
* WHERE…Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast and Santa Ynez
Mountains Western Range.
* WHEN…For the first Wind Advisory, until 4 AM PDT Saturday. For
the second Wind Advisory, from 3 PM Saturday to 4 AM PDT Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.