Wind Advisory issued May 2 at 7:55PM PDT until May 4 at 4:00AM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
expected.
* WHERE…San Luis Obispo County Beaches, Santa Barbara County
Central Coast Beaches, Santa Barbara County Inland Central Coast,
Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast, and Santa Ynez Mountains
Western Range.
* WHEN…From 3 PM Saturday to 4 AM PDT Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.