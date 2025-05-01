Special Weather Statement issued May 1 at 3:01PM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

At 259 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a several strong

thunderstorms from the Santa Barbara interior mountains east to the

northern Ventura County mountains, near Lockwood Valley. These

storms were nearly stationary.

HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Big Pine Mountain…

Lockwood Valley…

Highway 33…

Ventucopa…and Lake Cachuma.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.

Persons in campgrounds should consider seeking sturdy shelter until

this storm passes.