Special Weather Statement issued May 1 at 3:01PM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
At 259 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a several strong
thunderstorms from the Santa Barbara interior mountains east to the
northern Ventura County mountains, near Lockwood Valley. These
storms were nearly stationary.
HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is
possible.
Locations impacted include…
Big Pine Mountain…
Lockwood Valley…
Highway 33…
Ventucopa…and Lake Cachuma.
Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to
localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.
Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.
Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe
shelter inside a building or vehicle.
Persons in campgrounds should consider seeking sturdy shelter until
this storm passes.