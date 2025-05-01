Special Weather Statement issued May 1 at 12:42PM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
At 1240 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 8
miles northwest of Rose Valley, or 11 miles north of Ojai. This storm
was nearly stationary.
HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is
possible.
Locations impacted include…
Reyes Peak…
Old Man Mountain…
Big Pine Mountain…
Highway 33…
Ventucopa…
and Rose Valley.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to
localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.
Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.
Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe
shelter inside a building or vehicle.