Flash Flood Warning issued May 1 at 1:11PM PDT until May 1 at 4:15PM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

FFWLOX

The National Weather Service in Los Angeles/Oxnard has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for…

Interior Mountains of Santa Barbara County in southwestern

California…

Northwestern Ventura County in southwestern California…

* Until 415 PM PDT.

* At 111 PM PDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated

thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between

0.5 and 1 inches of rain have fallen. The expected rainfall rate

is 0.5 to 1 inch in 1 hour. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected

to begin shortly.

HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.

SOURCE…Radar and automated gauges.

IMPACT…Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban

areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as

other poor drainage and low-lying areas.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Rose Valley, Lockwood Valley, Reyes Peak, Highway 33, and Old Man

Mountain.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where

you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become

killers in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or

creeks.