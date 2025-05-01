Flash Flood Warning issued May 1 at 1:11PM PDT until May 1 at 4:15PM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
FFWLOX
The National Weather Service in Los Angeles/Oxnard has issued a
* Flash Flood Warning for…
Interior Mountains of Santa Barbara County in southwestern
California…
Northwestern Ventura County in southwestern California…
* Until 415 PM PDT.
* At 111 PM PDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated
thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between
0.5 and 1 inches of rain have fallen. The expected rainfall rate
is 0.5 to 1 inch in 1 hour. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected
to begin shortly.
HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.
SOURCE…Radar and automated gauges.
IMPACT…Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban
areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as
other poor drainage and low-lying areas.
* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
Rose Valley, Lockwood Valley, Reyes Peak, Highway 33, and Old Man
Mountain.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where
you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become
killers in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or
creeks.