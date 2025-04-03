Skip to Content
Special Weather Statement issued April 3 at 3:29PM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

By
Published 3:29 pm

At 329 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over
Santa Clarita, moving southeast at 20 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is
possible.

Locations impacted include…
Santa Clarita…
San Fernando…
Sylmar…
Granada Hills…
Lakeview Terrace…
and Porter Ranch.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio
stations and available television stations for additional information
and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.

