Special Weather Statement issued April 3 at 2:09PM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

At 208 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Santa Paula, or 8 miles east of Ojai, moving south at 5 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Santa Paula…

Ojai…

Rose Valley…

and Highway 33 between Wheeler Springs and Rose Valley Road.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio

stations and available television stations for additional information

and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.