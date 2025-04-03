Special Weather Statement issued April 3 at 2:09PM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
At 208 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near
Santa Paula, or 8 miles east of Ojai, moving south at 5 mph.
HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is
possible.
Locations impacted include…
Santa Paula…
Ojai…
Rose Valley…
and Highway 33 between Wheeler Springs and Rose Valley Road.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to
localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.
This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio
stations and available television stations for additional information
and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.