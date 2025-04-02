Wind Advisory issued April 2 at 1:49AM PDT until April 2 at 10:00PM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.
* WHERE…Eastern San Gabriel Mountains, Interstate 5 Corridor,
Northern Ventura County Mountains, Santa Barbara County Interior
Mountains, Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast, Santa Ynez
Mountains Eastern Range, Santa Ynez Mountains Western Range,
Southern Ventura County Mountains, and Western San Gabriel
Mountains and Highway 14 Corridor.
* WHEN…Until 10 PM PDT this evening.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Difficult driving conditions are expected, especially for drivers
of motor homes and big rigs.
Use extra caution when driving, and secure outdoor objects.