Wind Advisory issued April 2 at 1:49AM PDT until April 2 at 10:00PM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

today at 9:18 am
Published 1:49 am

* WHAT…West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

* WHERE…A portion of southwest California.

* WHEN…Until 10 PM PDT this evening.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for drivers
of high profile vehicles. Use extra caution and secure outdoor
objects.

National Weather Service

