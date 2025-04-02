Wind Advisory issued April 2 at 1:49AM PDT until April 2 at 10:00PM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.
* WHERE…A portion of southwest California.
* WHEN…Until 10 PM PDT this evening.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for drivers
of high profile vehicles. Use extra caution and secure outdoor
objects.