Wind Advisory issued April 1 at 9:01PM PDT until April 2 at 2:00AM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

* WHAT…West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected.

* WHERE…A portion of southwest California.

* WHEN…Until 2 AM PDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Difficult driving conditions expected, especially for

motor homes and big rigs. Unsecured objects will be blown around.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Winds will pick up again Wednesday afternoon

and evening, and additional Wind Advisories may be needed.

Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high

profile vehicles. Use extra caution. Secure outdoor objects.