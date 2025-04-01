Wind Advisory issued April 1 at 3:52AM PDT until April 2 at 9:00AM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected.
* WHERE…Eastern San Gabriel Mountains, Interstate 5 Corridor,
Northern Ventura County Mountains, Santa Barbara County Interior
Mountains, Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast, Santa Ynez
Mountains Eastern Range, Santa Ynez Mountains Western Range,
Southern Ventura County Mountains, and Western San Gabriel
Mountains and Highway 14 Corridor.
* WHEN…From 10 AM this morning to 9 AM PDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.
Secure outdoor objects.