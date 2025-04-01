Wind Advisory issued April 1 at 3:52AM PDT until April 2 at 2:00AM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

* WHAT…West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected.

* WHERE…Much of the Los Angeles and Ventura County coast and

valleys, the southern Santa Barbara County South Coast, and the

Santa Ynez Valley.

* WHEN…From 10 AM this morning to 2 AM PDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Difficult driving conditions expected, especially for

motor homes and big rigs. Unsecured objects will be blown around.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high

profile vehicles. Use extra caution.