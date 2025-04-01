Skip to Content
Wind Advisory issued April 1 at 3:52AM PDT until April 2 at 2:00AM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

April 1, 2025 11:54 am
* WHAT…West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected.

* WHERE…Much of the Los Angeles and Ventura County coast and
valleys, the southern Santa Barbara County South Coast, and the
Santa Ynez Valley.

* WHEN…From 10 AM this morning to 2 AM PDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Difficult driving conditions expected, especially for
motor homes and big rigs. Unsecured objects will be blown around.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.

