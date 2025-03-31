Wind Advisory issued March 31 at 12:10PM PDT until April 2 at 9:00AM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

* WHAT…Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph

expected.

* WHERE…Interior mountains of Los Angeles, Ventura, and Santa

Barbara Counties, as well as the southwest Santa Barbara County

coast.

* WHEN…From 1 PM Tuesday to 9 AM PDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Difficult driving conditions expected, especially for

motor homes and big rigs. Unsecured objects will be blown around.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Light rain or mountain snow showers are

possible as well, including around the Interstate 5 Tejon Pass.

Winds will pick up again Wednesday afternoon and evening, and

additional Wind Advisories may be needed.

Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high

profile vehicles. Use extra caution. Secure outdoor objects.