Wind Advisory issued March 31 at 12:10PM PDT until April 2 at 2:00AM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

* WHAT…West to northwest winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts of 35 to 45

mph expected.

* WHERE…Coastal and valley areas of Los Angeles, Ventura, and

southern Santa Barbara Counties.

* WHEN…From 1 PM Tuesday to 2 AM PDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Difficult driving conditions expected, especially for

motor homes and big rigs. Unsecured objects will be blown around.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Winds will pick up again Wednesday afternoon

and evening, and additional Wind Advisories may be needed.

Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high

profile vehicles. Use extra caution. Secure outdoor objects.