Wind Advisory issued March 28 at 9:27PM PDT until March 29 at 9:00AM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

March 29, 2025 5:06 am
* WHAT…Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph.

* WHERE…Interstate 5 Corridor, Santa Barbara County Southwestern
Coast, and Santa Ynez Mountains Western Range.

* WHEN…Until 9 AM PDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.

Secure outdoor objects.

National Weather Service

