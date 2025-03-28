Wind Advisory issued March 28 at 9:00PM PDT until March 29 at 9:00AM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…Northwest to north winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to
50 mph expected.
* WHERE…Santa Barbara County Southeastern Coast and Santa Ynez
Mountains Eastern Range.
* WHEN…From 2 PM this afternoon to 9 AM PDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.