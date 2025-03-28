Wind Advisory issued March 28 at 5:05AM PDT until March 29 at 9:00AM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph.
* WHERE…Interstate 5 Corridor, Santa Barbara County Southwestern
Coast, and Santa Ynez Mountains Western Range.
* WHEN…Until 9 AM PDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.
Secure outdoor objects.