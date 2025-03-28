Skip to Content
Wind Advisory issued March 28 at 5:05AM PDT until March 28 at 9:00PM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

Published 5:05 am

* WHAT…Northwest to west winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35
mph expected.

* WHERE…San Luis Obispo County Beaches, Santa Barbara County
Central Coast Beaches, Santa Barbara County Inland Central Coast,
Santa Ynez Valley, and Ventura County Beaches.

* WHEN…From 2 PM this afternoon to 9 PM PDT this evening.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.

National Weather Service

